Crazy win puts Svitolina into Zhuhai semis

HONG KONG - Ukraine's Elina Svitolina battled back from behind to beat Carla Suarez Navarro in a "crazy" match and grab the last place in the WTA Elite Trophy semi-finals on Sunday. The world number 20 narrowly lost a marathon, 80-minute first set but she hit back to win 6-7 (4/7), 6-1, 6-3 and reach the last four in the inaugural tournament in Zhuhai. Svitolina, 21, will play Karolina Pliskova on Saturday, while top seed Venus Williams faces Roberta Vinci in the other semi-final at a purpose-built arena in southern China. "It was such a crazy match today," Svitolina said, according to the WTA website. "I was playing really well out there, and Carla was playing really well as well. It was a marathon match and really tough obviously, but I was really happy with how I played today."–AFP

Trials to select disabled team tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – The trials to select Rawalpindi-Islamabad regions disabled cricket teams for the upcoming National Disabled T20 Cricket Championship, to be held in last week of this month in Karachi, will be held tomorrow (Sunday) at Pindi Cricket Stadium. All the interested players are advised to report at Pindi Stadium at 10am, and must wear white cricket kits. The selection committee comprises Sabih Azhar, Alamghir Khan and Fawad Hussain. Sabih said: “Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA) has decided to hold mega national disabled cricket championship, in which all the major cities’ teams will be given a chance to view for the top honors. It will be a great opportunity for Rawalpindi-Islamabad based players to perform and get selected to represent the country in international events.”–Staff Reporter

Gymkhana A leads in Royal Palm Team Golf

LAHORE - Gymkhana A team dominated the first round of the three-round Royal Palm Team Golf Championship 2015 here at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club golf course on Friday. Gymkhana A team members Wazir Ali, Mohsen Zafar, Sardar Murad and Salman Jehangir compiled an aggregate team score of 226, 10 over par which placed them 10 strokes ahead of their nearest challengers, DHA Karachi. Royal Palm Blues compiled a score of 236 and at the same score lied the Garden City Golf Club team. Garrison A team was at a combined score of 238, Rawalpindi was at 240, Abbottabad at 242, Garrison B at 242, Defence Raya B at 244, Peshawar at 244, Defence Raya A at 247, Royal Palm Reds at 247 and Gymkhana B team at 248. The competition for challenge shield will be decided today (Saturday).–Staff Reporter

FIFA recognises Faisal, June 30 elections

LAHORE – FIFA has clarified that it recognises Faisal Saleh Hayat and the remaining executive committee members who stood for election on June 30, 2015, as office-bearers of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) for two years. FIFA’s clarification came through a letter which its deputy secretary general Marco Villiger wrote on November 3 in reply to a letter by Arshad Khan Lodhi sent on October 7. Arshad is head of the rival faction which has challenged the status of Faisal as PFF chief in court. “We acknowledge the receipt of your letter dated October 7, 2015, the contents of which received our full attention. With regard to the current situation of the PFF, FIFA is bound by the decision taken by its executive committee on September 25, 2015 and will focus on its full implementation under the supervision of Costakis Koutsokoumnis,” FIFA said in the letter. “In particular, the FIFA executive committee decided that Faisal Saleh Hayat and the remaining PFF executive committee members who stood for elections in June 30, 2015, are recognised as the PFF office-bearers for a two-year period during which a revision of the PFF statutes need to be completed and new elections held,” the letter said. “Consequently the occupation of the PFF premises is deemed illegal and they must be returned to the leadership recognised by the FIFA executive committee,” the letter added. “Finally, we would like to point out that FIFA generally only entertains official correspondence with and through its member associations,” it said. –Staff Reporter