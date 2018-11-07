Share:

KARACHI (PR) - The second and final day of ‘A World of Tomorrow Reimagined’ enthralled Karachi audiences with a medley of engaging discussions and critical points to ponder. On Sunday, November 4, 2018, the Beach Luxury Hotel saw a steady flow of visitors from 11:00 a.m. onwards, building up to a crescendo by the afternoon and evening.

More than 25 sessions ran through the day, featuring both veteran and contemporary powerhouses of their respective industries. High profile political figures included Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, who spoke about the importance of educating people to differentiate between facts and fake news, and Provincial Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance, Taimur Khan Jhagra who proposed educational reforms to address differences and disparities in learning.

Popular media personalities also participated, including Adnan Malik, Sanam Saeed, Sarmad Khoosat, Khalid Malik, Khalid Ahmed, Tina Sani and Alyy Khan. There were also experts from the fields of climate and water research, education, clinical psychology, music, and journalism, among other areas.