LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) again issued a notice to the Interior Ministry and adjourned till January 14 the hearing of a petition filed for the removal the names of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The petitioner informed Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh that the interior ministry was not providing the copy of written orders under which their names were placed on the list.

The court then issued a notice to the ministry of interior and sought a reply in this regard. An application in the writ petition had earlier been filed seeking direction to the Interior Ministry to provide a copy of the government orders under which their names were put on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The civil miscellaneous application was submitted by Amir Zaheer Advocate. The applicant says that the court had ordered to submit a copy of the order but the Interior Ministry was reluctant to provide the same. He requested the court to order the Interior Ministry to provide a copy of the order as per the court orders.

The petition stated that according to the LHC’s decision, the interior ministry had to listen to the position of Nawaz, Maryam and Capt Safdar. before placing their names on the ECL. It asked the court to give an order to remove the names of the three from the ECL.

Their names had been placed on the ECL after the orders of the federal cabinet. In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the federal cabinet had decided to place their names on the no-fly list as it announced to expedite the repatriation of ‘absconding criminals’. The government had placed their names on the ECL on Aug 22 on the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Besides, Mr Nawaz and Maryam on Oct 3 filed an application with the interior ministry, requesting it to remove their names from the ECL.

However, the information minister had responded to the request saying that the interior ministry cannot entertain the request of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on its own as it has no authority. He added that the cabinet had placed their names on the ECL; the interior ministry may refer the matter to the cabinet.

Plea against Imran’s

NA-95 election victory

The Lahore High Court election tribunal sought arguments regarding the maintainability of an election petition filed against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s election victory from constituency NA-95 Mianwali, and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow. The election tribunal consisting of Justice Shahid Waheed talked about various technical loopholes and lacunas like attestation of the petition by an oath commission and absence of the petitioner’s CNIC number on the petition. It was filed by Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party’s candidate Abdul Wahab Baloch. The petitioner accused the prime minister of submitting a false declaration along with his nomination papers. He was of the view that Imran did not fulfill the qualification as laid down in Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Famous lawyer Babar Awan and Shahid Naseem represent Imran Khan in the election petition that was filed by the losing candidate in the constituency through Advocate Mubeenuddin Qazi. The petition states that Imran Khan did not qualify to be elected as a member of the parliament as he “is not of good character and commonly known for violating Islamic injunctions, lacks adequate knowledge of Islamic teachings and does not practises obligatory duties prescribed by Islam”.

The petition said respondent Imran Khan also failed to “abstain from major (moral) sins”. “Moreover, he is not sagacious, righteous, non-profligate, honest… and habitually propagates opinion, and acts in a manner prejudicial to the integrity and independence of the judiciary, besides defaming and bringing into ridicule the judiciary,” it states.

The facts concealed by Khan “stood confirmed from certified documents … and the judgment on paternity rendered by a superior court of the State of California for the county of Los Angeles in favor of Sita White [in which] it was held that [Imran] Khan was the father of Tyrian Jade”, the petitioner said . He said that Imran Khan disclosed his moveable property of 300 canals 5 marlas house at Bani Gala, Islamabad and showed its value of Rs11,471,000 however its price is much higher than shown by him in the nomination papers. Thus, he added, Imran had concealed a material fact and violated the provision of section 60(2) of the Election Act, 2017. It is important to note that in the General Elections 2013, in the nomination paper filed by him from N.A-1, the cost of this property was not shown and the status of transaction of the property was shown to be as gifted.

He (Imran) was not qualified to be elected as the member of Parliament as he is neither a man of good character nor sagacious, righteous, honest and ameen and is commonly known one who violates Islamic Injunctions thus he is not qualified to enter into Parliament, the petitioner said. Moreover, he said the affidavit/declaration filed by him (Imran) was false.