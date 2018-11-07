Share:

LAHORE - T10 Managing Director Saad Ullah Khan has said that they are planning to host semifinals and final of the 3rd T10 Cricket League in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference held here at a local hotel, Saad Ullah said: “We are grateful to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its chairman Ehsan Mani for their all-out support and cooperation for the league. We wanted to host the league matches this year, but due shortage of time, we couldn’t prepare ourselves to achieve this task but we are committed to host the last stage (semifinals and final) of the league in Pakistan.”

“Twelve out of 22 players from Pakistan were issued NOCs from PCB, which is a good sign and for this, we are grateful to board and are expecting more support and cooperation from them in conducting the event in a befitting manner.”

He said that a full-fledged team of T10 League has been working in Pakistan and they are trying to finalise the matters regarding hosting the semifinals and final in Pakistan in collaboration with the PCB. “The first edition of the league had six teams, which were enhanced to eight in the second edition. “In all, 39 matches will be contested in this edition of the league and hopefully, the last part will be conducted in Pakistan.”

Saad Ullah said that through T10 League, they are keen to make this format of the game a part of the Olympics. “T10 cricket is the best format for Olympics. If we succeed in making it a part of Olympics, it will be a historical decision for the game as well as players, as they will also have the honour of representing their respective countries in the world’s biggest event and earn glories for their teams.” He also revealed that for first time, the Indian players have signed for a (T10) league other than their own league (IPL). “This time, seven Indian players are taking part in the league, and their presence will surely make a difference for the league.”

Terming the allegations against T10 League baseless, Saad Ullah said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued the league clean chit and also forwarded its reports to all the concerned boards. “The ICC and PCB first looked into all the affairs of the league thoroughly and then gave it clearance.”

The T10 League MD hoped that like previous editions, this time too, a great number of cricket lovers will throng the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and enjoy the entertaining and enthralling matches.