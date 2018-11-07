Share:

Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 910 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, two people were killed and 1,037 were injured. Out of them, 623 were shifted to hospitals and 412 others with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot. The statistics show that 212 accidents were reported in Lahore with 221 victims, 84 in Faisalabad with 98 injured and 70 in Faisalabad with 73 victims. According to the data, 729 motorbikes, 131 auto-rickshaws, 96 motorcars, 44 vans, 12 passenger buses, 26 trucks and 105 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.