ISLAMABAD - The government on Tuesday announced immediate import of 100,000 tons urea to avoid any potential shortage during the Rabi season.

According to officials, it was decided in a meeting of Fertilizer Review Committee, which was held to analyse demand and supply position and stock availability of urea for season 2018-19.

After thorough deliberations, it was recommended that an immediate import is required to meet any shortage. It was decided that to control prices of fertilizer, help from provincial governments will be sought.

All running fertilizer plants should also be kept operational to ensure optimal production and availability of fertilizer in the country.

The meeting was chaired by secretary Ministry of industries and production and was attended by representatives of all fertilizer plants.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production, Managing Director, National Fertilizers Marketing Limited (NFML), representatives from Finance, Petroleum and Commerce Divisions were also present in the meeting.