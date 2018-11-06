Share:

Rawalpindi-In the last two days, the City Traffic Police (CTP) has issued challans to over 2271 motorcyclists, mainly because they were riding bikes without helmets on different roads of the city.

The CTP also collected Rs 4, 54,000 fines from the violators, informed Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf while talking to media here on Tuesday.

He said that the traffic police have launched a special campaign against those plying motorcycles without hearing helmets. He said as many as 107 motorcycles were impounded in various police stations by the traffic wardens when the owners failed to produce the registration books. The aim of the special campaign was to make the journey of the motorcyclists’ safe and less dangerous; he said adding that the Education Wing of CTP has also been arranging seminars to create awareness among the roads users to move on roads with helmets. “All the motorcyclists should wear helmet before moving on roads as the travel can be dangerous sans helmet,” CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf advised the citizens.

Meanwhile, CTP has issued traffic plan to facilitate the mourners of a procession and the general public today (Wednesday). According to traffic plan, Peshawar Road, Hali Road and Misrial Road would remain close for all kind of vehicular movement, said CTO. He said traffic police would place diversions on different points to divert traffic on alternative routes. He said he has appointed 3 DSPs, 8 Inspectors, 121 warden officers and 19 traffic assistants on special duty to control the traffic mess to facilitate the mourning procession.

He said the traffic moving towards IJ Principal Road would be diverted on Transit Camp, Bakery Chowk and Dhoke Hassu. He added said no traffic movement would be allowed towards Chairing Cross and Chuhur Chowk. The road users who want to go to Golra Mor can use Qasim Market, Range Road, Shalley Valley and Misrial Road to reach their destinations.

A diversion would be placed in the start of Flyover at Meharabad Sector from where the traffic would be diverted towards IJ Principal Road, Dhoke Hassu, Bakery Chowk and Transit Chowk for Saddar, he said. He directed all the traffic wardens to impart duty with commitment and dedication and to facilitate the mourners during procession.