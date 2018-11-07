A lifeless show

Share:

Not many people are perhaps aware of the fact that until 1976, we were not too certain about the exact date of Allama Iqbal’s birth. Our ignorance about it exposed the limits of curiosity that we really have here in comparison to a society that genuinely relishes its literary heritage.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had been the prime minister those days. He persuaded Faiz Ahmad Faiz, a giant of Urdu poetry, to advise him for culture promotion and Faiz Sahib was almost obsessed to locate the exact date of Allama’s birth.

Faiz Sahib’s obsession in this respect looked too odd to many cynics. After all, throughout his life Faiz was often condemned as a communist, etc., while Allama was considered the real inventor of the idea (not the ideology) of Pakistan, which aspired for a separate homeland for the Muslims of India, once the British quit it.

Faiz was fully supported in his quest by Qudratullah Shahab, then federal secretary of education and culture besides being an acknowledged master of Urdu prose in his own right. Academics and researchers like Dr Kaniz Yousaf and Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik zealously adopted their quest. Finally, after diligently employing all available tools of studious research November 9, 1877, was fixed as the exact date of Allama’s birth.

Bhutto had been planning to surprise his opponents by going for early elections in the same year. When informed about the discovery of Allama’s exact date of birth, he ordered the Culture Ministry to celebrate 1977 as Iqbal’s Year by staging various mega events throughout the year.

Doing so, he also expected some political dividends for like Faiz Sahib he had also been often accused of being a “socialist deviant,” pushing the Islamic Republic of Pakistan away from its core ideology. Faiz Sahib also agreed to translate a selection of Allama’s Persian poetry. And, I finish my travelling down the memory lane here that I was swayed to while sitting in the press gallery Tuesday.

Before my reaching there, cutting across the party divide many legislators had decided to discuss the question whether November 9 should be declared as a national holiday.

Tuesday is reserved for private initiatives in legislation. Instead of coming out with something substantive on this day, a backbencher decided to demand national holiday on November 9 to pay “appropriate tribute” to one of the original founders of Pakistan via a resolution, the passage of which does not bound a government to act upon it.

The half-heartedly put resolution tickled our politicos’ desire to score points and exhibit their ‘love and devotion’ for the founders of Pakistan. Thank God, Allama’s poetry itself was not the issue. I am sure if it was there some of “our representatives” might have taken that up excitedly to make us believe as if instead of sitting in a legislative house, they should start delivering lectures on literature in various universities, not here but abroad as well.

Collectively, the National Assembly appeared more concerned to do something for keeping its image “clean, exemplary and worth respecting.”

In closing moments of the Monday sitting two legislators, Syed Rafiullah and Majid Niazi, had indulged in a physical fight after shouting abuses at each other. This had happened when The Speaker, after deliberate delaying, finally allowed legislators to discuss the chaos that people all across the country had endured during the last three days of the previous week.

Instead of focusing on raising pertinent questions, a group of PPP legislators kept mocking “Prime Minister NIAZI,” who had vowed to restore the writ of the state “by all means” before flying off to China for a 5-day visit. Instead of fulfilling the promise his government rather appeared to have surrendered before a specific set of chaos inciting “religious leaders.”

Cunningly associating the said or alleged “surrender” with Niazi surname forces people to recall the fall of Dhaka in December 1971. Gen AK NIAZI had been given the task of defending it and he could not.

Holding him exclusively responsible for our humiliation that year is certainly not fair; the tragedy was a logical outcome of many years of neglect and insensitivities. Even if AK Niazi deserves all the blame, you have no right to sadistically suggest that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking the same route of taking the country down, simply for being a NIAZI.

The attempted innuendo clearly smacks of caste-driven bigotry and definitely hurts any person inheriting Niazi as his or her surname. Majid Niazi’s anger was understandable.

Yet the bedlam it led to project the National Assembly of Pakistan like a schoolyard crowded with brute and abusive bullies. Its honourable members have to waste the day after in hypocritical attempts in damage control, and I have returned home without a political story after spending more than three hours in watching proceedings of a house that pretends to be “supreme and sovereign” when it comes to taking make or break decisions for our country.

A lifeless show