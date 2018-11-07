Share:

LAHORE (PR) - With industry first big batteries and affordable pricing, the A series has been among OPPO’s best-selling smartphones since launch. The new OPPO A7 doubles down on the two important features that customers value most with a 13+2MP dual rear cameras plus 16MP front camera with 4230mAh huge battery. A7 also now introduces something entirely new to the A series; a unique Waterdrop screen and premium texture on the back cover. With its entry-level price plus two beautiful color options Glaring Gold and Glaze Blue, OPPO A7 is a truly high-end smartphone.