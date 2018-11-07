Share:

PRs LAHORE - Allied Bank has assured its valued customers that Bank’s systems and customers data are absolutely secured and they can enjoy banking services both domestically as well as internationally with ease.

Bank has already heavily invested in the past years on security and resilience of its systems to make them robust and reliable for safe and secure banking across all the channels. Bank is continuously engaged with top of the line consulting firms for regular testing of its banking systems and infrastructure in line with best international practices.

Allied Bank customers are also advised to inform the Bank before embarking upon international travel for use of their cards globally. Allied Bank phone banking is available 24/7 at 111 225 225.

Meanwhile, In light of the news circulating in the media regarding security breach of customer data of major Pakistani banks, Askari Bank has assured its customers that no such incident has been reported at the bank and the data of all customers is secure. Askari bank is always vigilant when it comes to the security of customers’ confidential data and has taken all precautionary measures to protect the interest of its customers.

MCB Bank said, “In wake of a recent incident of cybercrime related to fraudulent bank transactions due to data breach, MCB Bank would like to assure its valued customers that the customers’ data is completely safe. Not a single customer has been affected in the incident/ report publicized in media. Furthermore, the Bank reaffirms to remain vigilant and assure the integrity of its systems. In case of any concern please call MCB Call Centre on 111-000-622.”