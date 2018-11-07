Share:

Famous poet Amjad Islam Amjad visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority on Tuesday evening. He was taken to various sections of the authority and was briefed about its key functions. The purpose of his visit was to deliver a homogenous speech focusing motivation and a reality assessment against the surreal word of expectations of today’s youth. While expressing his views on the occasion, Amjad said: “I am proud to be among the able hands that hold and shape national future. Citizens must follow proper traffic rules because the law is made for their safety. Later, he went on air to have a live interaction with FM 88.6 with radio safe city’s audience. The rendezvous was concluded on presentation of a souvenir shield to the guest from the PSCA quarters.