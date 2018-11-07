Captain Zarghaam Fareed of Pakistan Army embraced martyredom while Sepoy Rehan of BD team got critically injured on Wednesday while neutralising an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Mohmand District.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations spokesman, Major General Asif Ghafoor Captain Zarghaam Fareed, 25, was martyred as he was neutralising an IED detected at Mohmad Gat in Mohmand District. Sepoy Rehan of the bomb disposal squad was critically injured in the explosion.

25 years old Capt Zarghaam was unmarried and belonged to Sargodha, Punjab, he further added.