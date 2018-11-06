Share:

LOS ANGELES-Ariana Grande has released a surprise single in which she sings about four of her ex-boyfriends, including Mac Miller and former fiancé Pete Davidson.

Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez also crop up in the track, titled Thank U, Next.

She sings: “Thought I’d end up with Sean/But he wasn’t a match/Wrote some songs about Ricky/Now I listen and laugh.

“Even almost got married/And for Pete I’m so thankful/Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm/Cause he was an angel.” Malcolm is a reference to Miller, who died in September at the age of 26. The track continues: “One taught me love/One taught me patience/And one taught me pain/Now I’m so amazing.

“Say I’ve loved and I’ve lost/But that’s not what I see/So look what I got/Look what you taught me.

“And for that I say/Thank U, Next.”

Grande and Miller met in 2013 and confirmed they were in a relationship in 2016. They split up earlier this year. She then got together with Davidson in May and the pair got engaged shortly after. They split up last month. It’s less than three months since Grande released her fourth album Sweetener, but a lot has happened in her life since then.

Meanwhile, Davidson appeared on Saturday Night Live this weekend, telling the audience: “I know some of you are curious about the break-up, but the truth is, it’s nobody’s business.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out and that’s OK. She’s a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.”