Islamabad-The B-Tech (Hons) degree-holder employees of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) have pleaded that cases of their promotion be considered in the light of latest Supreme Court decision under which promotion quota has been protected.

In a letter written to Chairman CDA and other high ups of the Authority, 19 such officers lamented that several engineers in the Capital Development Authority were misinterpreting the latest SC decision with a request to remove the B-Tech degree-holders from the posts of Deputy Director on current charge basis. “Actually, they are quoting only the last half paragraph of the decision. As per the court decision, their appeal has been dismissed by the apex court and promotion quota fixed by the government of Sindh has been declared legal and subsequent promotions of B-Tech (Hons) degree-holders and diploma holders have been upheld,” said that letter.

They have also raised a question on the capability of the CDA engineers saying B.Sc engineers are not performing any professional engineering works in the Capital Development Authority. “All new major projects of CDA have been designed through consultants and project directors have been engaged for their supervision. “If present lot of engineers is competent enough as professional engineers then why such works have been outsourced and huge national money has been spent,” they questioned.

The applicants include Meraj Ahmed (DD QS), Muhammad Tahir (DD Maint-III & Faisal Masjid, Ghulam Shabbir Gondal (DD Contract), Muhammad Farooq Azam (DD Aiwan-e-Sadar & Parliament House), Muhammad Sharif (DD), Muhammad Zahid Nazir (DD Works-II), Muhammad Akram (DD Roads Maint North), Muhammad Riaz (DD W&S R/A Zone), Syed Younis Ali Shah (AD Contract), Nasir Hameed (AD Water Supply), Muhammad Akram Sandhu (DD sector I-15), Abdul Salam Baloch (DD Maint-I), Ghulam Asghar (AD BCS), Salah ud Din Qazi (DD Sanitation), Muhammad Saleem Akhtar (AD), Khushdil Khan (AD), Muhammad Ashraf Shahid (AD BCS), Muhammad Khalid Khokhar (AD Aiwan-e-Sadr) and Mushtaq Ahmed Asim. The letter has also been addressed to Member (Engineering), Member (Admin) and DG (Law) of the CDA. It is to mention here that the B.Sc engineers and B-Tech (Hons) degree-holders in the CDA are engaged in a controversy over the promotion criteria and quota.

The B-Tech (Hons) degree-holders have asked Chairman CDA to promote them in the light of the decision and added that the engineering posts may be segregated in the light of Chairman HEC’s letter dated 26 April 2017. They further appealed to the Chairman that advice regarding promotion of B-Tech (Hons) degree-holders may be obtained from National Technology Council working under umbrella of Higher Education Commission.

Meanwhile, CDA has sealed two buildings, one in sector F-10 and the other in sector G-6/1 (Old Ambassador Hotel building) due to illegal construction, by the staff of BCS and Enforcement Directorate. The lease of Plot No 11-A in F-10 Markaz had been cancelled by the Capital Development Authority over construction in violation of the building regulations. According to AD Ashfaq Ahmed, two floors of the building were illegal. The construction work was stopped and the building was sealed. Ten days ago, a notice was served to the F-10 building, according to the CDA.