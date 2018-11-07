Share:

Islamabad - Batting legend Javed Miandad Tuesday said that it will be a bad move on Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) side to remove Sarfraz Ahmed from captaincy as the team is booming under his head.

Miandad said the credit goes to Sarfraz for winning the Twenty20 series against Australia and New Zealand. “However, ODI is a longer format cricket and the real test for the team will be the ODIs against New Zealand beginning today (Wednesday),” he said.

The former cricketer said that Twenty20 is just an entertaining format and ODIs and Tests are real cricket. “Our players must perform in longer formats to prove their worth and place in the team,” he said. He said the players must try to play full 50 overs as to score handsome totals on the scoreboard. “Our batsmen need to stick for 35 to 40 overs in order to keep wickets in hand for the last overs,” he said.

When asked of why Miandad was not considered by the new management in the cricket committee or any relevant post in PCB for uplifting cricket, he said it is their choice if they do not want my help to improve cricket affairs.

Former cricketer Saleem Yousuf said that Sarfraz Ahmed must lead the team till the 2019 World Cup as players are performing very well under his captaincy. He said recently Pakistan beat Australia and New Zealand in the Twenty20 series which is a great achievement for Sarfraz. “Ups and downs come in every player’s life but it does not mean that he has given up. Sarfraz is a fighter who has always come up victorious at every situation,” he added.

He said Pakistan must play with same passion and confidence in ODIs as they showed in T20s against New Zealand. “The PCB must form a formidable team for the 2019 World Cup keeping in mind the conditions and pitches in England,” he said.