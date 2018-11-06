Share:

LAHORE-Asim Abbasi’s family drama Cake and a biopic on Nobel Laureate Abdus Salam titled Salam have won awards at the South Asian Film Festival of Montreal.

Aamina Sheikh, Sanam Saeed and Adnan Malik won award for Best Feature Fiction while Salam won Best Feature Documentary.

The festival announced the news on social media and wrote: “Many thanks to you the audience who come out to support the festival and its films! We give out audience favourite prizes as well and here are the winners. For audience favourite best feature, the winner is CAKE The Film, the Oscar nominee from Pakistan. For audience favourite Best Documentary Feature the winner is SALAM - the film about the first Pakistani Muslim Nobel Laureate. And, finally, for audience favourite Best Short film, the winner is Devi - Goddess an LGBTQ-themed film. We hope to see you again next year at #SAFFM2018 for more superb films from South Asia and its diaspora.”

The South Asian Film Festival of Montreal (SAFFM) is presented by the Kabir Centre for Arts and Culture.

The festival screens an eclectic mix of films from the Indian subcontinent created by filmmakers of South Asian origin from around the world. It aims to showcase work of high artistic merit, presented through the medium of short and feature films, both documentary and fiction. The festival serves as a platform for upcoming filmmakers to share their future (in-production) work with the Montreal community.