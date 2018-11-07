Share:

Federal Ombudsperson Kashmala Tariq was invited as a guest speaker by the World Bank Islamabad on Tuesday. According to statement issued from here, she spoke about different dimensions of women empowerment. She said that awareness preceded all kinds of empowerments as it sensitized people especially women about their legal rights and corresponding duties. She said that women overshadowed men in their performance in different filed and they made more than 50 percent of country’s population. The only way to utilize their potential, she said, was to provide them secure environment at the workplace. She said that after the enactment of Harassment Act 2010, it was the responsibility of every employer of an organization to ensure implementation of this Act. She said that soon, the Ombudsman Secretariat would initiate surprise visits of different organizations to check whether they have displayed Code of Conduct on workplace harassment at a prominent place.