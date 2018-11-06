Share:

ISLAMABAD-Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) has decided to establish a cell for the collection of the number of unemployed PhD scholars in the country, Tuesday.

The statement issued said that the forum will invite all unemployed PhDs to register in the cell to get information regarding the number of jobless PhD scholars in the country.

The collected data will be shared with the universities as well. According to the statement, in order to facilitate fresh and unemployed PhD holders, in consultation with the concerned stakeholders, member universities and partner organizations, Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) has decided to establish a special cell which will share data with universities and the other R&D organizations for earliest placements of the PhD holders.

The cell will also ensure follow up with the concerned universities.

Moreover, in consultation with the PhD holders specialised trainings will also be organized in order to further improve their skills.

The cell will be led by Dr Zarka Nawaz Mirza and Dr Adnan Fida. The cell will closely work with HEC, PhD scholars and higher education institutions.

The concerned stakeholders, partner organisation and member universities have appreciated the initiative and assured their cooperation in the placement of the PhD holders across the country.