LAHORE - Police on Tuesday continued crackdown on rioters who blocked roads, damaged public and private property and attacked the general public during protests against acquittal of Christian woman Aasia Bibi by the Supreme Court in a blasphemy case on October 31

The Punjab police arrested alleged protesters for arson, vandalism and attacking the policemen.

As per a report, 44 suspects have been arrested in Sahiwal, 18 in Lahore, and five each in Rawalpindi and Nankana Sahib. Out of the total Eleven FIRs were lodged in Lahore, six in Sheikhupura and four in Sahiwal.

Some cases were registered under terrorism charges as well. The arrests are being made on the basis of the forensic analysis of mobile phone and CCTV footages, and other evidences.

On October 31, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel the acquitted Aasia Bibi. On October 8, the court had reserved its ruling on her final legal appeal against execution.

Accepted by the apex court in 2015, the appellant challenged the Lahore High Court’s verdict issued in October 2014 upholding a trial court’s decision sentencing her to death for committing blasphemy in 2009.

The verdict says, “The appeal is allowed. She has been acquitted. The judgment of high court as well as trial court is reversed. Her conviction is set aside. Her conviction is set aside and she is to be relieved forthwith if not required in other charges.” The 56-page detailed judgment was authored by Chief Justice Nisar, with a separate concurrent opinion note from Justice Khosa.