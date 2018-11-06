Share:

Rawalpindi-The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) in collaboration with department of Environment Sciences conducted a digital competition titled ‘Sohni Dharti’ at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Tuesday.

The main theme of the event was “From Advocacy to Action”. The participants were advised to start persuading their institutions to install solar panels and to reserve the energy practically.

Sohni Dharti Climate Change campaign’s main purpose was to present their action to mitigate risk and adapt to climate change, for these applications from schools, colleges, universities and organizations participated in it. Different teams presented their digital work.

A panel discussion was also conducted on energy conservation and use of renewable energy sources. Solar panel investments and planning’s were also discussed.

Many experts and entrepreneurs suggested their opinions and ideas and students from different universities of the twin’s cities participated in the event.

Some students also showcased their products made by recycling. At the end cash prizes were distributed among the winners.