Dolphin squad arrested 22 accused involved in different crimes during crackdown in the provincial capital. The force arrested two proclaimed offenders from Azam Market during patrolling. The squad also arrested three accused from Garhi Shahu and Harbancepura who were looting cash and mobile phones at gun point from citizens. The force also seized 117 bottles of liquor from a suspected car at Civil Lines areas. The Dolphin force arrested five youth for doing wheelie, besides arresting three criminals and recovered three pistols from their possession.