KARACHI - Following the orders of the Supreme Court, the anti-encroachments department of KMC along with other civic organisations removed encroachments from footpaths in different areas of Saddar.

The anti-encroachments staff removed all cabins, shops, patharas, sugarcane juice machines, iron grills and other encroachments in this action which continued on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman monitored the operation, whereas, KMC Anti Encroachments Department, district administration, rangers, police, cantonment board, solid waste management board, SSGC and K-Electric officials were also present on this occasion.

The commissioner said that the second phase of this operation was also completed on Tuesday and work in third phase will also be continued.

He said Empress Market is our heritage and we will restore it to its original shape. Dr Syed Saifur Rehman on this occasion said that footpaths are meant for use of pedestrians and no encroachments are allowed there.

He said this operation being carried out on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and will continue till the removal of all encroachments in this area. Various monitoring teams were also formed to oversee the area after this and stop any encroachments established again.