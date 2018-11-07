Share:

FAISALABAD - Agriculture experts have advised the farmers and growers to complete cultivation of grams by November 10. Talking to APP, a spokesman of the agriculture department said here Tuesday that best suitable time for gram cultivation in Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi and Narowal was up to November 10 while farmers of Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawal Nagar and districts of central Punjab can cultivate by November 15. The farmers should use approved varieties of grams including C-44, Punjab-91, Pital-98, Punjab Chana-2000, CM-98, Bital-98, Neefa-88, etc. to get bumper crop, he added.