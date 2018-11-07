Share:

Experts have forecast up to per cent above normal rainfall for northern parts and nearly normal for southern parts of the country during the current month. The global and regional meteorological indicators, such as Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) are likely to oscillate around its neutral position. EI Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is predicted to remain in positive phase. Based upon these climate conditions, there is probability of above normal rainfall over northern parts and nearly normal rainfall over southern parts in November. Two or three spells of light to moderate rainfall with snow over the hills is expected in the northern half of the country. Fog/Smog with vanish intensity is likely to prevail in the plain areas of Punjab, KP and upper Sindh. Prevailing drought conditions are likely to continue in Sindh and southwest of Balochistan. According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Local meteorological department has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts.