The rate of fuck medicines have been multiplying in some province of Pakistan drastically Balochistan which is included in this substantial issue which can make the people affliction and destroy the environment of a swath. Consequently, due to this several people are victimized of dangerous diseases and losing their precious lives. But the action which is bombing in Balochistan that is deprived for the action.

Thus, it is humbly request to the food minister of Balochistan to resolve this significant issue.

NAVEED AKBAR,

Khairabad, October 24.