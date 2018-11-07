Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that chaotic politicians belonging to various political parties should be sent to space. Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said it was an easy solution to end threat of chaos on the ground. “I will ask SUPARCO to ensure that once these politicians go to space, they cannot return,” he added.

Chaudhry said that this is an apt solution as these politicians will leave Pakistan for good and will not return. To a question, he said that the previous government’s package for former opposition leader could be checked. He said that the government does not believe in collisions and would tell the nation real facts.

Fawad wants to drive ‘spaceship’ himself: Marriyum

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry wants to drive the “spaceship” that he is planning to send politicians in. Speaking to the media outside the accountability court, the PML-N leader said, “Fawad Chaudhry is helpless. The Pakistani public will not let him leave for space without giving the five million houses and one million jobs that had been promised.” She added, “He [Chaudhry] is trying to escape after giving his statement. He should know that the public is aware of the truth.”

“Chaudhry should not talk about going into space. Instead, he should focus on completing the government’s 100-day plan,” the PML-N leader said, adding, “100 days are coming to an end and the government has dropped an inflation bomb.”

The former federal minister for information continued, “The government has dropped an inflation bomb and is blaming the last government for it.

The inflation is because of the current government and Chaudhry is trying to divert attention from it. We will not let that happen,” she added.