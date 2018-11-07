Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain welcomed the decision of Twitter and Facebook for regulating their platforms to combat menace of fake news and hate mongering.

In a tweet the Minister said that “It’s welcoming that giants like twitter and Facebook are now fully committed to regulate their platforms to combat the menace of fake news and hate mongering. Youtube and Whatapp please consider same policy for a safer world.”

It is worth-mentioning that Twitter had suspended the account of a ultra-right Pakistani cleric on Sunday following inflammatory statements targeting the judiciary, Prime Minister, and military after the acquittal of a Christian woman accused of blasphemy.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) led by Khadim Hussain Rizvi blocked off roads in Pakistan’s biggest cities for three days last week and threatened the Supreme Court judges who acquitted Asia Bibi on Wednesday.