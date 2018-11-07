Share:

MULTAN - A project to launch feeder bus service in all big cities of the province is on the cards and the provincial government has decided to launch its pilot project in Dera Ghazi Khan, disclosed Punjab Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichi.

Talking to the media after inaugurating ticket facility for commuters on feeder buses in Multan, he further announced that feeder bus service between Lodhran and Bahawalpu has been launched. He said that the study to launch the service in all big cities had been launched. He said that over 6,000 students commuted between Lodhran and Bahawalpur on daily basis and the government has decided to give subsidy to re-launch feeder service to facilitate the students. He said that the Punjab Mass Transit Authority officials have also been directed to conduct a survey for expanding the feeder service up to suburban areas of Multan and they would submit their report within 46 days.

Earlier, in order to make the transport public friendly, the minister announced to end card restriction for travelling on feeder buses and declared that the commuters would now be allowed to travel after purchasing a ticket. He said that the metro project is not the project of any political party rather it was state’s project. He said that billions of rupees from national kitty were spent on this project and therefore it would not be discarded. He said that brainstorming was being done to bring the project out of loss.

The minister declared that the routes of the feeder buses would be increased and its outreach would be expanded to rural areas. He said that the initiatives being taken by the government would not only boost the number of passengers but also make the project profitable.

Earlier, different MPAs presented their proposals regarding improvement in metro service. Commissioner Multan division Imran Sikandar Baloch said that the MDA would prepare feasibility to install sheds at feeder bus stops while land would be acquired to restore such service roads which got blocked due to construction of metro stations.