ISLAMABAD-A group exhibition featuring various artworks by emerging artists will start here at Gallery 6 on Saturday. The exhibition titled, ‘Modulated Ambiguities’ will showcase the work by outstanding emerging artists including Sajjad Nawaz, Usman Khalid, Munib Aqib, Imran Haider and Abdul Aziz Meer.

Bahawalpur born Sajjad Nawaz, is a self taught artist inspired and guided by his father Rab Nawaz and teacher Sir Zahoor Hussain, who are the painters of repute. Inspired by nature, Sajjad Nawaz is the first artist who has selected Cholistani Culture as a theme for his art work to promote its rich culture since 1997.

He has produced hundreds of quality paintings in different mediums like oil painting on canvas, water colors on paper, charcoal, color pencils, and pastels.

He offers his work on demand. The other visual artist, Usman Khalid, based in Rawalpindi, has done his O and A Levels from Beacon House School System, Rawalpindi branch and got enrolled in National College of Arts, Rawalpindi.

He graduated from there with a degree in Fine Arts; majoring in Miniature Painting in January 2016, Usman had been part of numerous group exhibitions.

Another artist, Abdul Aziz Meer was born and raised in Chitral. He joined NCA, Lahore in 2013 and graduated with miniature painting as his major; he uses his own body as a medium to make impressions on paper and then treats them with Siah Qalam and Neem Rang – the two techniques of miniature painting. The exhibition will continue till November 19.