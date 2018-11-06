Share:

Rawalpindi-Special Secretary (Marketing) Agriculture Punjab Ehsan Bhutta said the government in collaboration with World Bank is encouraging drip irrigation under ongoing Punjab Irrigated-Agriculture Productivity Improvement Project (PIPIP) to overcome scarcity of water.

“Under this project, Agriculture Department is installing drip and sprinkler irrigation system, soil Laser land levelling, water channels, converting barren land into productive land with the help of bulldozers on subsidized basis,” he said while addressing a meeting here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by high officials of the project.

Ehsan Bhutta, who is also Project Director PIPIP, said that drip irrigation system is suitable for crop cultivation when irrigation water or rainwater is not enough for conventional farming.

He added this technology, so far, has been adopted by many farmers across Punjab owing to acute shortage of river water and limited rains.

He said keeping in view its high efficiency in conserving water, increasing per acre yield and reducing cost of cultivation, there is a need to create awareness among farmers about the drip irrigation system.

“With this technology, the farmers could save 60 percent electricity and diesel costs augmenting per acre yield by 100 percent.

Government is helping farmers adopt this system by providing drip irrigation equipment at subsidized rates and providing 60 percent subsidy on installation of drip irrigation system,’ he said.

The secretary said there was 40 to 50 percent saving of fertilizer if drip irrigation system is used.

Currently, the system is used for small scale cultivation 12.5 acre of land. However, other techniques and methods are underway to extend the program for large scale cultivation; he said adding that drip irrigation technology is being provided to farmers by government on subsidized cost with financial assistance from the World Bank.

Ehsan Bhutta further said that it is need of time to move towards modern resource conservation technologies such as drip irrigation to cope with the situation of water scarcity in upcoming years.