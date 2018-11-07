Share:

SADIQABAD - A local leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said that the present government had badly failed in solving public problems. Talking to media here, PPP leader Khawar Bajwa said that the government had added to the woes of the poor by hiking the prices of petroleum products and daily-use items. "Instead of providing relief to the public, the government is creating problems for them," he said, adding that the PPP government had provided relief to the public in its tenure. He stated that the PPP would lead Pakistan to development.