MULTAN - The Punjab agriculture department is offering 50 percent subsidy on tunnel farming with an objective to ensure off season vegetables. The vegetables yield could be increased by 8 to 10 percent in tunnels, said assistant director agriculture information Naveed Asmat Kohloon in a statement issued here. He informed that per capita consumption of vegetables was very low in Pakistan as an individual consumes average 100 to 150 grams vegetables on daily basis, adding the consumption of vegetables should be at least 300 to 350 grams. He further said that tunnel farming was of great importance because it helped to promote vegetables and also counter rising prices of vegetables. The tunnel farming technique could be made successful by drip irrigation system. He added that tomato, cucumber, gourd, brinjal, melon, water melon, pepper, and some others commodities could be grown easily through tunnels.