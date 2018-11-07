Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Sherry Rehman Tuesday alleged that the government was out with a begging bowl despite claims of reviving economy.

Speaking to journalists here, she said the government first said it will not seek help of the International Monetary Fund but “now they are out with a begging bowl. IMF conditions will be very strict keeping in mind poor structural reforms and tax collections policies, unfortunately this government has done very little to these sectors, infect this government gave exemptions to non-tax filers.”

She said: “The government will have to disclose IMF conditions of loans, it should be made clear that these are the loans and Pakistan will have to return these back. Trade and current account deficit are alarming. Total volume of foreign loans stands $95 billions – the government should declare mechanism to return back these new loans.”

The PPP leader said the government was increasing gas, oil and electricity prices on the advice of IMF and “it seems government is already fulfilling IMF conditions with Tsunami of inflation.”

Commenting on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China, the Senator said: “Prime Minister should have gone well prepared. Soon after coming in power this government said it will review CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor). Prime Minister was seen talking about corruption only during his five days visit. The currency swap government is taking credit of is not new, Asif Ali Zardari’s government had signed first currency swap agreement with China and four other countries in 2011.”

Meanwhile, former President Asif Ali Zardari greeted the Hindus on the occasion of Deewali and called for strengthening interfaith harmony for promoting the cause of peace in the country and in the region.

“I wish to extend on my behalf and on baehalf of the Pakistan People’s Party heartiest greetings to the Hindus on the occasion of Deewali,” he said in his message.

He added: “On this occasion we also reiterate our commitment to fight religious apartheid and promote interfaith harmony in the country and everywhere.”

The PPP respects and upholds the UN Resolution calling for interfaith harmony. It reaffirms its commitment to safeguard the rights of all minorities in accordance with the teachings of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the PPP Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

“I wish to reiterate that the Hindus, indeed all minorities, of Pakistan are equal citizens of the state and entitled to equal rights,” the former President said.