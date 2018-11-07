Share:

SADIQABAD - The government should provide jobs to transgender people so that they could also have a respectable life like others. This was stated by representatives of local transgender community-Ropa Jan and Aasia Butt-during a formal talk with The Nation here the other day.

They said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised 500,000 jobs before elections, adding that the transgender community also possessed right in the jobs promised. “It’s time for rulers to consider the woes of transgender people,” they said, and adding that they were forced to beg in streets due to unemployment. “We are also affected by the recent hike in prices of daily-use items,” they said, and demanding that the government give attention to unemployment among transgenders.

AREA LACKS FACILITIES

Several localities of Ahmedpur Lamma lack basic facilities. They include Ghousia Colony, Liaqat Town, Razaqia Colony, Jameel Colony, Mustaqim Colony, Dadla Shaheed Colony, Peoples Colony, and Gulshan Munawar. There is worst sewerage in these areas; they also lack smooth supply of gas and electricity. Streets of these areas are uneven; water accumulates in them.

Locals demand that the authorities take notice of the grave situation.

NOTIFICATION

Rahim Yar Khan district police officer has issued a notification, posting Muslim Zia as Station House Officer of City police station. Earlier, City SHO was transferred and posted as SHO Baghdadul Jadeed police station.