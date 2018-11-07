Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission has imposed a fine of Rs0.2 million on a healthcare establishment (HCE) for carrying out two unsuccessful procedures, resulting in deterioration of the patient’s health.

A complainant Bashir Ahmed had submitted an application with the PHC maintaining that Dr Kashif Ali had carried out the laparoscopic operation and an open surgery at the Niazi Medical Complex Sargodha to remove stones from his son Irfan Bashir’s gallbladder. He also alleged that the patient’s condition had also worsened after operations, and was treated at another HCE where tests and treatment proved that the stones were not removed despite two procedures. The PHC investigation and experts’ opinion found complainant’s allegation to be true, and the Commission imposed Rs0.2mn fine on the Complex. The PHC Board also directed the HCE to stop all procedures, being performed by such incompetent doctors.

On the other hand, the Commission has also imposed Rs50,000 as a fine on Wajahat Hospital Sargodha for not getting licensed from the PHC and maintaining documentation of the treated patients. Moreover, the Hussain Hospital Jhang has been fined Rs0.1mn for not getting the PHC registration even. Both the HCEs have been directed to complete the processes as well.