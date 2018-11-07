Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s high level delegation would visit China during current week to work out the modalities for immediate market access for Pakistan’s exports as well as balance of payments support with the Chinese authorities.

China has apparently refused to give immediate bailout package to Pakistan during recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Beijing. Pakistan was looking to get package as recently agreed with the Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia would place $3 billion cash deposits in the account of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). In addition, it would also provide a one-year deferred payment facility for the import of oil, worth up to $3 billion.

Pakistan wants that China should deposit some cash in the account of SBP for some time to enhance the country’s foreign exchange reserves. “During the week ending 26 October 2018, SBP’s reserves decreased by $48 million to $7,777 million, due to external debt servicing and other official payments,” the SBP said in a statement. The reserves would continue to decline in the current month due to massive repayment against previous loans. In November 2018, the government will have to repay $572 million as principal and $146 million as interest payment on loans.

The government is optimistic that China would agree to keep cash in Pakistan’s central bank account. This would be ‘stop gas financing’ arrangement before the IMF programme. The IMF programme will require six to eight weeks for approval after things settle in the talks that would start from today (November 7).

During the recent visit of Prime Minister Khan to China, the two sides held discussions on immediate market access for Pakistan’s exports as well as balance of payments support. The top Chinese leadership expressed their strong support and a Task Force was established by both sides to discuss the matters further. In this connection, a senior level delegation comprising of Federal Secretaries of Finance, Foreign Affairs, Planning & Development and Commerce along with the Governor State Bank of Pakistan will undertake a visit to China during the current week to work out the modalities with the Chinese authorities in their respective areas.

According to ministry of finance, Pakistan Prime Minister’s visit to China from 2nd to 5th November, 2018 has moved the overall economic relationship between the two friendly countries to the next level. During the visit several avenues of mutually beneficial collaboration were identified and a number of MoUs were signed between the two sides in the sphere of economic cooperation. These included agreements in the area of socio-economic development, poverty alleviation, agriculture, economic and technical cooperation, forestry, earth sciences, higher education and technology.

The two sides noted with satisfaction that CPEC’s first stage, which comprised of infrastructure and energy sector improvements, has almost been completed. It was decided that the next stage of CPEC will focus on industrial expansion, agricultural revitalization and trade integration of the two economies. This phase will help the government of Pakistan in achieving its objectives of job creation and export growth.