A three-day international conference, tittled ‘Human Rights Challenges and Prospects’, began at the Government College University Lahore. As many as 17 foreign experts from China, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, Azerbaijan, Singapore, Belgium, Sri Lanka and USA are participating in conference that would also debate upon Women Empowerment, Social Justice, Minority Rights, Transgender’s search for identity and Security, Peace and Human Rights Vulnerabilities in South Asia. About 72 research papers are scheduled to be presented at the six technical sessions of the conference that would continue till Friday. Addressing a pre-conference media briefing, Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, the conference chairman, said the post-modern societal norms demanded more in-depth insight and emphatic understanding of human behaviors in day-to-day social interaction.