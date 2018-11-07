Share:

KARACHI (PR): Hush Puppies held a star-studded event at Dolmen Mall Karachi to launch its Autumn Winter 18 Collection. This event highlighted their latest designs and technologies that led them to become the world's most comfortable shoes. This event was all about experiencing Hush Puppies. Celebrities including Mikaal Zulfiqar, Faisal Qureshi, Aijaz Aslam, Hina Altaf, Shaista Lodhi and Dua Malik attended the event wearing Hush Puppies and spoke about the comfort and stylish designs of the new collection.