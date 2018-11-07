Share:

TEHRAN - Iran unveiled a homegrown defensive missile system and a new 3D radar on the second day of the ongoing military exercise on Tuesday. The missile system, named “Mersad,” is a medium-range and surface-to-air defensive technology with electronic warfare capabilities, according to Tasnim news agency. “Mersad” is equipped with carrier vehicle and enjoys improved mobility and an extended range compared with the earlier generation of indigenous defense missiles. The system fired missiles to shoot down the hypothetical enemy’s intruding aircraft during the exercise. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force also brought into service the “Basheer” 3D radar system, used for detecting fighter jets.

On Tuesday, Iranian Army and the IRGC employed “Muttali-ol-Fajr” military monitoring radar, “Ra’ad” electro-optical detection system, and “Kavosh” cruise missile hunting radar system in the maneuver, according to the report.

On Monday, the Iranian Army and the IRGC launched a joint air defense military exercise.

The war game, code-named “Velayat,” is held in an area of around half a million square km in northern, central and western Iran.