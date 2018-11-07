Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Glorious tributes were paid to over 600,000 martyrs of Jammu through the commemoration of the human history's bleakest day in the region - the Jammu Martyrs Day at both sides of the Line of Control and rest of the world on Tuesday. The day was observed to remember the supreme sacrifices of lives given by the Muslim residents of Jammu city and other parts of the region this day in 1947 in a week period at the hands of tyrannical dogra and Indian occupational forces and their paid armed fanatic Hindus and bandits.

Over 250,000 Muslim residents of Jammu city and adjoining areas were martyred on the single day of 6th of November 1947 by the despotic dogra forces led by Hindu fanatics / gangsters under a pre-planned conspiracy while they were moving for migration to the newly-borne beloved - Pakistan. The day is observed every year by the Kashmiris to remember the supreme sacrifices rendered by those over 250,000priosners including men, women, children and elderly Muslims who were mercilessly slaughtered by the armed Hindu gangsters including the Indian occupying forces and the dogra military troops near Jammu-Sialkot working boundary.

Like all previous years, the Jammu Martyrs Day was commemorated with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of Kashmiri martyrs to bring the Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical end. Jammu Kashmir people by observing the day renewed the resolve this year too to continue the struggle for freedom from Indian clutches. In AJK, special ceremonies including seminars and symposiums were held in all small and major towns of all ten districts including the capital city of Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Havaili, Hattiyan and Neelam valley as well as in various parts of Pakistan - to pay glorious tributes to the Jammu martyrs.

In Mirpur three separate ceremony were held to pay rich tributes to the martyrs of Jammu under the auspices of Jammu Welfare Society led by its Convener Khurram Jehangeer Pasha at Kashmir Press Club Mirpur, Youth Forum Of Kashmir led by its head Miss Maria Iqbal Tarana and 'Milli Tehreek Azad Jammu Kashmir' headed by its local leader Muhammad Aslam Malik respectively at MUST Varsity City Campus and Hotel Mirpur Grand Regency on Tuesday.

PTI AJK Chief and former prime minister Barrister Sultan Mehmood Ch was the chief guest at the ceremony, held to mark the day under the auspices of Milli Tehreek AJK who, besides other speakers including Aslam Malik, Bashir Shagoo, Arshad Barki, Miss Khola Khan, Shabeer Chaichee addressed paid glorious tribute to the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir, with resolve to continue mission of the martyrs to bring the Kashmiris just and principled struggle for right to self-determination to its logical end.

The special ceremony held at Mirpur University of Science & Technology Mirpur with the coordination of Youth Forum of AJK was addressed among others by the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Habibur Rehman, Chief Justice (r) of AJK High Court Abdul Majeed Mallick, AJK minister for Sports Ch Muhammad Saeed, retired bureaucrat Tariq Masood, DG Liberation Cell Fida Kiyani and the Supremo of Youth Forum For Kashmir Miss Maria Iqbal Tarana. The ceremony hosted by Jammu Welfare Society was largely attended by hundreds of the migrated dwellers of Jammu City and the adjoining areas of Jammu, the next of kin of the refugees. The participants offered special prayer for the peace and rest of the departed souls of Jammu Kashmir martyrs besides the accomplishment of their great mission for liberation of the motherland.

In the capital town of Muzaffarabad, leading personalities from various parts of the country including AJK paid rich tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives this day 71 years ago. Sharing bleak stories about the pre-planned genocide of the innocent Muslim population of Jammu city and its other adjoining towns by the tyrannical India-backed dogra forces and Hindus and Sikhs fanatic, speakers vowed to continue the mission of the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir till Kashmir Freedom movement reaches to its logical end. Paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir, speakers said that the best way to pay tributes to the martyrs of Jammu is to follow in their footsteps with the renewal of pledge to continue the struggle for achievement of the birth right to self-determination.

Speakers recalled that the people of Jammu & Kashmir had decided with firm stand to attach their destiny with Pakistan even before the emergence of the country through unanimously approving July 19, 1947 historical resolution of accession of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan in Srinagar.

Seeking complete unity and solidarity among all the political parties of Azad Jammu & Kashmir on one point agenda of the freedom and the settlement of Kashmir issue in line with the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, speakers underlined that the people of Jammu & Kashmir can perform an affective and result-oriented role for the settlement of the much-delayed Kashmir issue and they should be granted an opportunity to perform the national responsibility to this direction.

Speakers called upon the international community to sincerely move for performing due global obligations to ensure the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue which involves the right to self determination of about 20 million people of Jammu & Kashmir. They urged upon the international community to perform their due obligations for ensuring early peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute in the larger interest of the everlasting peace in the world in general and South Asia in particular.

Earlier, the day dawned with special prayers, at Fajr, in all mosques for early liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from Indian yoke through success of Kashmir freedom movement, progress, prosperity and stability of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir. Fateh Khawani was offered at various places for the rest of the departed souls of Jammu and Kashmir martyrs.