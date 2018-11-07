Share:

KARACHI - K-Electric has upgraded its power infrastructure in Gharo, with the installation of kunda-resistant (Hook Connection) Aerial Bundled Cables (ABC) and provision of low-cost meters.

The up-gradation drive, comprising conversion of 23 PMTs to ABC and installation of over 1,000 low-cost meters in Gharo, concluded successfully on Tuesday.

According to KE Spokesperson, “This up-gradation of power infrastructure will not only positively impact over 50,000 residents but also expected to boost socioeconomic activities in Gharo. At KE, we are taking all possible measures to further enhance the reliability of power supply across our network.”

Over the years, KE has taken various measures to streamline its distribution network. So far KE has converted over 6,500 PMTs to ABC across its network. Areas post-ABC conversion have shown tremendous progress and experienced noticeable improvement in power supply. Various areas in Saddar, Lines Area, Liaquatabad, Gazdarabad, Rehmat Chowk, Altaf Town, Keamari and now Gharo are power theft-free with reduced load-shedding and minimal fault ratio.