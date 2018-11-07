Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and a South Korean energy sector company (KHNP) Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for initiation of work on 496 megawatts Spot Gah Power Project in district Kohistan under public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

The Secretary Energy & Power, Mohammad Saleem Khan signed the MoU on behalf of the KP government while Chief Executive KHNP represented the Korean company. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan was chief guest on the occasion.

Besides, the South Korean Ambassador, Kwak Kyu Sung, Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Advisor to CM on Energy, Himayatullah Khan, Chief Executive Officer PEDO, Engineer Zainullah Shah and other higher authorities attended the ceremony. The project will be completed in next five years and will be the largest hydel power project in the history of the province so far. The Spot Gah Hydel Power Project to be completed with joint cooperation of South Korean company and KP government will generate 496 megawatts electricity and will earn a receipt of Rs.3 billion per annum for the province.

The feasibility study of the project was completed in the year 2010.

On this occasion, the Advisor to CM on Energy, Himayatullah Khan told Korean investors will also initiate work on 545MW Kegah Hydro Power Project in district Swat, 215MW Asriat Kedam Hydropower Project, Swat and 197MW Kalam Asriat Hydropower Project, Swat respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, the KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan termed foreign investment for the development of energy sector a milestone for future.