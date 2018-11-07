Share:

LAHORE - Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) edged Karachi Port Trust (KPT) 1-0 in the Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) thrilling encounter here at Punjab Stadium. KRL started well but KPT defenders were rock solid and they also tried hard for counter attacks but the first half remained goalless. In the 81st minute, KRL’s Umair Ali banged in a match-winning goal to guide KRL to victory. In the second encounter, Navy defeated Army 2-1. Navy got off to a flying start when Abdul Rehman opened the account of Navy with an impressive goal in the 15th minute. Army slammed in an equaliser through Mateen just before the end of the first half. Abdul Rehman completed his brace in the 49th minute to give Navy 2-1 lead, which remained intact till the end and Navy emerged as match winners.