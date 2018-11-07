Share:

ISLAMABAD - Soon after the killing of JUI-S chief Maulana Samiul Haq, the Ministry of Interior has written to all mainstream politicians warning that they are facing similar life threats , Senate was informed on Tuesday.

JUI-F Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman taking part in the debate on the recent protests and sit-ins in the country informed the house that the ministry has warned almost all political leaders at the national level asking them to restrict their movements as they were facing life threats similar that of late Maulana Sami. All have been told to arrange their security at their own, he said and sought from the government to provide security to all mainstream politicians.

The remarks of the lawmaker came when members of the religio-political parties in the house showed their reservations over the decision of the Supreme Court that acquitted Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman, of blasphemy charges. A senior PML-N lawmaker Peer Sabir Shah also showed similar reservations over the verdict. He said that peaceful protest was the right of Muslims over this decision but regretted over the language used by some leaders of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) against the judiciary and the army during the protests.

The specially requisitioned session of the Upper House of the Parliament deferred its entire agenda including foreign debts, possible intervention of Pakistan in Yemen crisis and the increase in gas and electricity prices to discuss the issue of recent protests and sit-in held by activists of religious groups. PPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani requested the chair that issue of protests should b discussed first. He regretted that the country was shut down for three days and Constitutional institutions were attacked. "It is incumbent upon us to defend the Constitution," he said adding that it was the parliament who has to defend the supremacy of Constitution.

Maulana Attaur Rehman in his hard hitting speech attacked the judiciary and Supreme Court for the judgement in Aasia Bibi case that forced the chair to expunge some of his remarks. “The decision is not acceptable,” he said. He said that it looked that the assassination of Maulana Samiul Haq was also part of the design to divert the attention of the people over the issue of acquittal of Aasia Bibi. Some suspicions are being showed over this killing and a thorough investigation is needed to clarify it, he added.

Senator Rehman said that the Supreme Court through this decision has insulted the country that was established in the name of Islam and itself has committed the contempt of court. He demanded to try those judges who gave this verdict and said that his party had no respect for this decision of the court.

Another JUI-F lawmaker Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri also said that the acquittal of Aasia Bbi was the “murder of justice.” The decision of the apex court has distributed hundreds of thousands of Muslims. He said that the government would not be able to resolve the issue through the agreement it made with the TLP. He asked for the reversal of the decision and termed it the only way that judges could seek forgiveness from God. He said that they should be informed if US or western countries interfered in the country’s judicial process.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani in his ruling said that the conduct of judges could not be debated in the house. “All personal remarks against judges and their judgements are expunged from the day's proceedings," he ruled.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmed also demanded that the motives behind the killing of late Maulana Haq should be investigated. He said that the investigation was important in the sense because Mr Haq had recently publicly revealed that Prime Minister Imran already told him that Aasia Bibi was being acquitted. He said that Prime Minister in his address to the nation wrongly said that a group of people was agitating against the decision. He questioned what forced the Supreme Court to decide the case so quickly?

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman in her remarks condemned the actions of protesters and said: “We all stand united on matters of national interest but the tumult in the streets that forced the country to a standstill for three days necessitates a well thought-out action, not compromising deals, lest we drive ourselves towards a point of no return.”

She said that the government needed to wake up otherwise it would not be able to run this country unassisted. “It hurts to see the writ of the state being openly challenged. But the Govt is so busy calling us traitors and it has lost focus on those out on the streets,” she said adding that they did want the state and Constitution to be tarnished like this.

She regretted that the state, the army and the judiciary were dragged into the mess and army chief was called out by name during the protests. She demanded that the state should provide protection to everyone including the judges. “Whether they give right decisions or wrong ones, the state should be behind them,” she said adding that those challenging the writ of the state and the Constitution should be dealt with.

In the middle of the debate, State Minister for Communications Murad Saed in an unceremonious way gave replies to the remarks of the position benches made against its govt amid furore of the PPP senators. The PPP senators were upset over his remarks against their leadership for calling them thieves. He regretted over the remarks made by the opposition against the govt over the way it handled the protests.

"The Constitution guarantees the right to peaceful protest to every citizen," he said and added: "We didn’t want a repeat of Lal Masjid or the Model Town tragedies."

Before the debate, IT Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui sought from the house to withdraw proposed amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and the house gave its approval. One of the amendments sought death sentence for the person who falsely alleges anybody of blasphemy.