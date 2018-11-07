Share:

A 47-member delegation comprising military police officers from the Corps of Military Police (CMP) School, Dera Ismail Khan Branch, visited PPIC3, Qurban Lines Lahore on Tuesday. The delegation was briefed about functions and structure of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) by the Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan who, while escorting the entourage, established the inevitability of such pervasive and omniscient policing enterprise as a valid remedy to modern day increasing uncertainty. The military officers from the CMP School appreciated the technologies and practices in place as were demonstrated to them in details. They showed keen interest in the unprecedented Facial Recognition Technology buttressed with swift and automated police interception protocols. They appreciated the conflation of various emergency response helplines, under a universal SOS number 15, in-line with international standards and practices..