Share:

ISLAMABAD - More medals were decided in the 13th Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo Championship played here at Liaqat Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Around 5000 contests were held from U-14 to U-17 categories, which were witnessed by jam-packed crowd. Seven mats are being used to conduct the matches, which started at 8am and continued till late night.

On the third day of the competitions, 20 events of U-14 and U-17 (male & female) were finalised, while senior Khyrougi events were also finalised. In senior male Khyrogi category, in U-54kg fin weight, Shahzaib of PAF won gold, Tahir Ali of Railways silver and Rehmat Khan of Wapda bronze, in U-58kg flyweight, Haroon Khan of Wapda won gold, Alamgir Ali of Army silver and Hussian of GB bronze.

In U-63kg bantam weight, Mehmood Khan of Wapda won gold, Jabran Asad of HEC silver and Noorza Din of PAF bronze, in U-68kg feather weight, M Faheem of Wapda won gold, M Mobeen of Army silver and Raheel of Railways bronze, in U-74kg light weight, Suleman of Army won gold, Naveed of Wapda silver and Sajawal of HEC bronze, in U-87kg Middle weight, Afnan Shah of Army won gold, Saad of Wapda silver and Faheem Ur Rehman of Railways bronze, in over 87kg heavy weight, Sajjad Hussian of Army won gold, Waqar Ali Shah of Wapda silver and M Adnan of Railways bronze.

In Khyrogi category U-61kg, Abu Hureara of Waziristan won gold, Ghulam Hussian of PAF silver and Mehmood Khan bronze, in over 61kg, Danish of PAF won gold, Arif Ullah of KTA silver and Irfan of TKD bronze.

In female U-14 Khyrogi category U-33kg, Javeria of KTA won gold, Rawiya of TKD silver and Nuzra bronze.