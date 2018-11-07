Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday moved two cases regarding killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others in a fake encounter to anti-terrorism court (ATC) No-III for further proceeding.

A day-earlier, Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh ordered to shift the cases pertaining fake encounter against suspended SSP Rao Anwa, from ATC No-II to another court.

Suspended SSP Malir Rao Anwar, then DSP Qamar Ahmed Shaikh, and their 10 detained and 14 absconding subordinates have been booked for allegedly killing four men, including Mehsud, in a fake shoot-out in Shah Latif Town on January 13 this year and, separately for foisting fake recoveries of illicit arms and explosives on the victims.

The order was passed on a petition filed by Muhammad Khan, father of Naqeebullah Mehsud who had shown no confidence in the ATC-II judge and had pleaded to transfer the cases relating to his son’s murder to another court.

The petitioner had submitted that the trail court of ATC provided undue benefit to the accused by not passing orders on his objections and that he had concerns that the presiding officer of the ATC would not be able to act fairly and impartially while deciding the case.

The petitioner’s counsel Advocate Faisal Siddiqui had submitted that the trial court had approved the suspects’ bails without hearing the complainants and without taking the evidence into consideration. He added that the main suspect, Anwar had been provided VVIP and discriminatory treatment and for not a single day was he confined to prison; rather, his house was declared a sub-jail.

The lawyer had contended that the trail court had lost its credibility by allegedly providing benefits to the accused party.

The joint investigation team (JIT) had also found that the Naqeebullah and three others had been falsely implicated and were killed in staged encounter.

In his prior arguments, the petitioner’s lawyer, had submitted that the trial court had developed a bias in favour of Anwar and his subordinate officers, and that bias was apparent from the fact that the presiding officer had to date failed to consider and pass any order on the written objections filed by the applicant.

INP adds: The Sindh High Court Tuesday ordered to decide the case of the killing of Orangi Pilot Project Director Parveen Rehman within two months.

A bench of the SHC headed by the chief justice was hearing the bail petitions of the accused.

Ms Rehman was assassinated in Karachi on March 13, 2013.

The counsels of the accused appeared before the court and pleaded for approval of bail petitions of their clients.

The chief justice in his remarks said that the persons like Parveen Rehman are rare. She was murdered but the case yet to be decided, he said. The lawyers should have some care about the good people of the society, the chief justice observed.

DSP Khalid Khan appeared before the bench on behalf of the legal branch of the police.

The police provided details of the witnesses to the court. According to the details there were 29 witnesses in the case and still 10 have to testify before the court. The notices have been issued to the witnesses and the police have assured them of security, the department informed the court.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the killing of Orangi Pilot Project Director Parveen Rehman had termed the land mafia as the “clearest beneficiaries” of the distinguished social worker’s murder in Karachi’s Orangi Town in 2013.

In the report submitted to the Supreme Court, the members of the JIT said Ms. Rehman and her organisation had made it “more difficult to grab the land” with documentation of informal settlements in Karachi’s outskirts.

Parveen Rehman was gunned down in a targeted attack near the Banaras Flyover in Orangi Town in March 2013. She was a vocal opponent of the land and water mafia in Karachi.

The Police had arrested the prime suspect in the case, Rahim Swati, on May 7, 2016, during a shootout in Sultanabad of Karachi.

The JIT included officials of the Federal Investigation Agency, Rangers and intelligence agencies.