We had made an institute since 03 August 2015 in Kohi Goth, near Manzil Pump. We have faced many difficulties like, electricity, lack of chairs and many more. Many of the students are getting education free. Constantly, We decided to build a student’s library and computer classes but due to lack of money we cannot build it. It’s a humble request to the DMC of Malir to build Computer classes in Kohi Goth.

ZAFAR NAZEER,

Karachi, October 25.