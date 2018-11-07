Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Sindh Excise and Taxation Department will launch next Road Checking Campaign against tax defaulting vehicles in January, so the owners of tax defaulting vehicles are advised to deposit their due taxes before the next drive goes on.

This he said while presiding over a meeting in his office on Tuesday. Secretary Excise and Taxation Abdul Rahim Sheikh, Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Sheikh, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting, Director General Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Sheikh said that during current fiscal year from July to October in term of various taxes Rs 24428.241 millions had been recovered and in the same period during last financial year Rs 20318.430 millions were recovered. He added: “Rs 2437.757 millions were recovered in term of motor vehicle tax, Rs 18847.602 millions in Infrastructure Cess while Rs 1144.490 millions were recovered in property tax.”

The meeting was further informed that Rs180.499 millions recovered in professional tax, Rs 68.821millions in Cotton Fee and Rs 24.092 millions in Entertainment Duty.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister for ET&NC Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the tax recovery position was satisfactory and he hoped that the officers would give better results in future as well.

He stressed upon them to work harder and not to give anyone a single chance of complain.