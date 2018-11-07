Share:

WAH CANTT - Estranged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, while dispelling the impression of quitting the party, said that he is still an integral part of PML-N.

Addressing a select group of party workers at Wah on Monday, the former interior minister said that although he has differences with the party, this does not means that he has left the party. Nisar said that he was not expelled from the party but had a disagreement with the party leadership over some issues.

He said he was loyal to the party for 35 years and even to the last moment and cannot even think about harming Nawaz Sharif or PML-N.

He claimed that if former prime minister Nawaz Sharif acts on his advice, today there would be government of PML-N. He said that he was against the appearance of Nawaz Sharif before the six-member Joint Investigation team that investigated the Panama Papers. He said that he also advised the former premier to avoid clash with institutions especially judiciary and military.